Three Raider wrestlers medal at state meet

Coffee County Central wrestling had three individuals medal at the state wrestling meet over the weekend at the Williamson Ag Expo Center – the most medalists in program history.

Junior Blayne Myers reached the third place match Saturday morning, falling to Will Parodi of Ravenwood in a 6-2 decision to place Myers 4th in the 285 pound division. Myers had reached the semi-final round on the winners side of the bracket before his first loss.

Meanwhile, after falling in his opening match, junior Jake Barlow clawed his way through the bracket to a 5th place finish in 160-pounds. Barlow beat Kazbek Saypulaev of William Blount, Alex Osbourn of Ravenwood, and Jason Alvarez of Bearden on his journey to 5th.

Sophomore Jade Lenhart also dropped her first match before going on a run to 6th place in girls 165 pound. Lenhart beat senior Brianna Cook of Union County by pinfall, then dropped senior Angel Coger of West Ridge by pinfall before losing to Riverdale’s Carter Grissom.