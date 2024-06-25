Three now face charges in 2022 Shelbyville murder case

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2022 murder that occurred in Shelbyville, Tennessee. U.S. Marshals assisted the Shelbyville Police Department in locating and arresting Christian Sayvon Parrish of Nashville, TN. This past Friday, Sayvon was booked into the downtown Nashville Davidson County Jail and later transferred to the Bedford County Jail in Shelbyville, where he was escorted into the facility Friday night at 7.

Parrish was charged with criminal homicide after detectives tied him to the October 5, 2022, murder of Charles Dejuan Mayes. The murder was reportedly at Mayes’ home on Chestnut Drive in Shelbyville. Authorities reported 20-months prior that Mayes died with a gunshot wound to the head while being transported to the hospital.

Previously arrested were 28-year-old Davontay Holt of Shelbyville and 23-year-old Mikayla Bowen, also a resident of Shelbyville. The two were charged in 2022 with first degree murder. Reports further indicate Ms. Bowen is the mother of Mayes’ two children. She and Holt are due in court next month on July 22, 2024. Bowen is being held in the Coffee County Jail on unrelated charges while Holt is currently behind bars at the Bedford County Jail.

Mr. Mayes, the victim in this case, was 32-years-old when killed, leaving behind his two daughters, parents and siblings. Original reports show that Mayes was killed during what was beleived to have been a robbery.

-WGNS RADIO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT