Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Three Men Arrested Following TBI Online Child Exploitation Investigation in Warren County

Published

Special agents assigned to TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have arrested and charged three men accused of uploading child sexual abuse material online.

TBI agents opened the investigation after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about three individuals uploading child sexual abuse material on platforms such as Dropbox and Discord. During the investigation, agents identified the individuals and, on Tuesday and Wednesday, conducted an operation to search two homes, during which agents seized a total of 44 electronic devices for further examination. They also arrested Garry Alford (DOB 3-15-1984), Johnathan Curtis (DOB 2-18-1992), and Clifton Johnston (DOB 12-22-1985) and charged each with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Authorities subsequently booked all three men into the Warren County Jail, on bond amounts of $50,000 for Alford and Curtis, and $75,000 for Johnston.

The TBI’s Criminal Investigation Division, Drug Investigation Division, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, McMinnville Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the operation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023