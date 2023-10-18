Connect with us

Three Coffee County golfers pick up all district honors

Published

Jack Stowe

Coffee County Central High School golf team had three athletes named all-district.

Picking up honors were Jack Stowe, Noah Costello and Araya Hughes.

The Raider golf season came to a close in the Region tournament on Oct. 2.

Noah Costello
Araya Hughes

