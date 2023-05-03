Three CHS Students Participate in Spotlight Awards Intensive Workshop and Auditions

Three students from Coffee County Central High School, Lindsey Landrum, Kohen West, and Alyssa Freeze, recently attended the Outstanding Lead Nominees Intensive Workshop and Auditions hosted by Spotlight Awards/TPAC. The students were nominated for their roles in “Once Upon a Mattress,” which was directed by Jonathan Higdon.

At the intensive workshop, the students had the chance to work with several professionals in the theater industry and collaborate with other Outstanding Lead Nominees from schools around the state. This experience provided the students with an opportunity to hone their skills and gain valuable insights into the theater industry.

Coffee County CHS was also nominated for Outstanding Small Ensemble, and several individuals from the school received nominations in various categories. Nate Luttrell was nominated for Outstanding Supportive Performer, while Kohen West was nominated for Outstanding Comedic Performer. Cassandra Douglas and Kohen West were recognized for their All Star Cast performances, while Ren Martell and Alex Delmar were acknowledged for their work on the All Star Crew.

The three students who attended the intensive workshop will perform in the closing number of the Spotlight Awards, which will take place at TPAC on May 13, 2023.