Three CHS Lady Raiders selected for BCAT all-star game

Published

Chloe Gannon

Three senior Coffee County Central Lady Red Raiders have been selected to participate in the 2023 Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) all-star games.

Seniors Chloe Gannon, Jalie Ruehling and Emaleigh Tarpley will all participate as part of Girls Class 4A East BCAT All-Stars. There are 11 girls selected for that team with no other high school having more than one representative.

The games will be played March 25th at Lebanon High School.

Gannon, who has signed with Southern Indiana, has been a key presence for the top ranked Lady Raiders all season. She is averaging 14.3 points per game. Ruehling is averaging 8.3 points per game from her point guard position. Tarpley, who has committed to play college at Cumberland, is averaging 5 points per game and has been a stalwart defender for CHS, often drawing the other team’s top player.

The only other girls player in District 6-4A playing in the BCAT all-star games is Kyra Perkins from Warren County.

The Lady Raiders are 24-1 and currently ranked no. 1 in Middle Tennessee by The Tennessean and no. 2 in Class 4A in the statewide AP rankings.

Coffee County will be in action again Tuesday night (Jan. 24) when Warren County comes to town. Girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Tickets are available at the gate (100 Red Raider Dr.).

If you cannot attend, games available on Thunder Radio WMSR at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and the Manchester Go smartphone app.

