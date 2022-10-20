Connect with us

News

Threat of violence against Warren County school; suspect in custody

Published

On October 20, 2022, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department was made
aware of a threat of violence being circulated on a social media platform.

Warren County Middle School Resource Officer Bobby Pennington, with the assistance of school staff members, immediately began an investigation, and a 13-year-old student was identified and placed into custody.

The student is currently charged with Filing a False Report and
Making Threats of Mass Violence on School Property are pending.

While the investigation is still ongoing Warren County Sheriff Jackie D. Matheny, Jr. wants to assure the public that there is no current threat, and that the students, faculty and staff at the Warren County Middle School are safe.

