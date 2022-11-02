THP to conduct night fire training at the Sheriff’s Department Nov. 1 – 4

Noise alert!

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting night fire training November 1st through 4th at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department will be conducting night fire training on November 8.

Residents in these areas may hear gunfire between the hours of 6 pm and 9 pm on these dates.

The Coffee County Sheriff and Manchester Police departments wanted to make these residents aware so as not to alarm them if they hear this going on.