THP Reports Highway 41 Traffic Death

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released a Preliminary Crash Report for a motor vehicle and electric wheelchair collision that happened Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

According to the THP report, Ronald Randolph, age 62, was operating his electric wheelchair on County Farm Road at 7:05 PM. Mr. Randolph attempted to cross Highway 41 in a dark, unlit area, and entered the path of a 2018 Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Highway 41, driven by Shelby York, age 27. The wheelchair was struck by the motor vehicle. Mr. Randolph passed away as a result of the collision.

No charges are listed by the THP report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.