THP graduates seven state troopers

On March 2, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland

Security Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the newest members of the

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). This THP cadet class is composed of

prior certified law enforcement officers. Of the seven graduates, three

were prior out-of-state troopers/state police from Nevada, California,

and Alabama. The other graduates were former THP troopers who rejoined

the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The class completed five weeks of

specialized training, which builds upon their training and experience

received as prior law enforcement officers. The new troopers will

continue training with troopers who are classified as field training

officers.

“Law enforcement is a calling,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and

Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “I commend your commitment and

dedication to public service and your willingness to make Tennessee

safe. The Tennessee Highway Patrol plays an essential role in ensuring

public safety. Congratulations on joining one of the most well-respected

law enforcement agencies in the United States.”

“I am privileged to welcome these men to the ranks of the Tennessee

Highway Patrol,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “They bring with them over 57

years of law enforcement knowledge and work experience that will

immediately impact our agency and the citizens of our state in a

positive way. During the badge-pinning ceremony, Colonel Perry reminded

the new class of troopers of the words of former Tennessee Governor

Henry Horton, telling them to, “Go not as lords, but as servants of the

people.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is

to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.