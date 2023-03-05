THP graduates seven state troopers

On March 2, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland
Security Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the newest members of the
Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). This THP cadet class is composed of
prior certified law enforcement officers. Of the seven graduates, three
were prior out-of-state troopers/state police from Nevada, California,
and Alabama. The other graduates were former THP troopers who rejoined
the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The class completed five weeks of
specialized training, which builds upon their training and experience
received as prior law enforcement officers. The new troopers will
continue training with troopers who are classified as field training
officers.
“Law enforcement is a calling,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and
Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “I commend your commitment and
dedication to public service and your willingness to make Tennessee
safe. The Tennessee Highway Patrol plays an essential role in ensuring
public safety. Congratulations on joining one of the most well-respected
law enforcement agencies in the United States.”
“I am privileged to welcome these men to the ranks of the Tennessee
Highway Patrol,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “They bring with them over 57
years of law enforcement knowledge and work experience that will
immediately impact our agency and the citizens of our state in a
positive way. During the badge-pinning ceremony, Colonel Perry reminded
the new class of troopers of the words of former Tennessee Governor
Henry Horton, telling them to, “Go not as lords, but as servants of the
people.”
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is
to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.