Thousands of Tennessee Road Trippers Expected to Encounter Car Troubles on Memorial Day Weekend

Over 751,000 Tennesseans are anticipated to embark on road trips during the Memorial Day weekend, but unfortunately, a significant number of them will face car troubles.

According to AAA, more than 483,000 stranded motorists will require assistance nationwide, with the most common issues being flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts. While a AAA survey reveals that a majority of Tennesseans (55%) plan to get a professional vehicle inspection before their summer road trips, a concerning 12% have no intention of doing so.

AAA emphasizes the importance of a properly maintained vehicle for a successful and safe road trip and provides tips to prevent car problems. Additionally, safe driving habits are highlighted, including the need to watch speed, avoid distractions, get sufficient rest, and abstain from driving under the influence.

AAA urges drivers to move over for roadside workers and stranded motorists, emphasizing the importance of staying focused and vigilant while driving.

