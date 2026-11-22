Thomas Russell Underwood, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed from this life Friday, November 20, 2026 at his residence surrounded by family.

Mr. Underwood was born in Murfreesboro, TN, to his late parents James Edmond Underwood and Alta Earlene Rowland Underwood. He worked as a factory worker for most of his life and was a preacher in the church of Christ for 30+ years, most recently at Noah church of Christ. Mr. Underwood enjoyed preaching and teaching the word of God, loved being with his church family, and was a true servant of God. He also loved his wife, kids, grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them. In his free time, he enjoyed camping and travelling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jim Underwood and Billy Underwood.

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Mr. Underwood is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Underwood; son, Thomas Underwood Jr. (Cathy); daughter, Rebecca Gail Averitte (Troy); grandchildren, Thomas Underwood III (Kristen), Erica Underwood Earle (Trey), Alexis Jones (Justin), Aldon Underwood, Landon Averitte; great grandchildren, Aurora, Grayson, Rosie, Nataleigh, Wrentley, Riley, JC, Ty, Cam, Obie, Kingston, Helena, and Weston; and his precious church family that he loved so dearly.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 23, 2026, from 11:00am until 2:00pm with funeral services following at 2:00pm at Noah Church of Christ, 201 Noah Rd. Manchester, TN, 37355. Bural will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 16:15 Ministries, P.O. Box 366, Trinity, AL 35673.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Underwood family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com