Thomas J Judge of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his residence at the age of 62. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Judge, a native of Eugene, OR was the son of the late James Wesley Judge and Jeanette Jones Bochman of Mohawk, OR. He was a U S Navy veteran. He was a bass player and played with various jazz bands and orchestras. He enjoyed playing board games and entertaining his friends. Mr. Judge was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching NCAA football games. His favorite team was the Oregon Ducks but after relocating to Tennessee he became a Tennessee Vols fan.

In addition to his mother, Jeanette Bochman of Mohawk, OR, he is survived by his wife, Elisabeth Harvey Judge of Tullahoma; sons, Derrick Judge (Jessica), Ian Judge (Taryn), Jonathan Judge, and David Judge all of Vancouver, WA, Joseph Judge of Tullahoma and Gabrial Judge of Petersburg; daughters, Alisha Judge (Keegan Dews) and Abigail Judge, both of Vancouver, WA; brother, Brad Judge of Eugene, OR; sister, Lynn Judge Jones of Corvallis, OR; grandchildren, Chelsea, Lacy, Joseph and Mari-Jayne and great grandchild, Leila Mae.

