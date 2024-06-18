Thomas Edward Jennings Sr. of Gallatin, Tennessee passed from this life on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Stone Crest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee at the age of 93 years.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 12:00 PM at Wright Cemetery in Fayetteville, Tennessee. There will be a private family only visitation on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Lynchburg Funeral Home in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Immediately following the visitation, there will be a procession to Wright Cemetery. in Fayetteville, Tennessee for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tom and Troy Jennings to assist with the funeral expense as Mr. Jennings had no insurance. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mamie Elizabeth Price Jennings. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly C. Gibson Jennings, three sisters, Hazel Clodfelter, Bobbie O’Neal and Mary Jane Durrance. Mr. Jennings is survived by two sons, Thomas Edward (Sheila) Jennings Jr. of Smyrna, Tennessee, Troy Jennings of Gallatin, Tennessee, brothers, Clarence (Carolyn) Jennings of Palm Beach, Florida, Chrles (Marylee) Jennings of Owasso, Oklahoma, George Jennings of Keller, Texas, sister, Jessie Davis of Miami, Florida, 1 grandchild, Toshia Pitts of Christianna, Tennessee and 2 great grandchildren, Hazel and Hudson Pitts both of Christianna, Tennessee.

LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY