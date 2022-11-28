Funeral services for Mr. Thomas “Clifton” Webb, age 86 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00pm on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00am until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Webb passed from this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his residence in Manchester, Tennessee.

Clifton was born in Coffee County, Tennessee on August 13, 1936 to the late Allen Charlie Webb and Bertha Elizabeth Lemons Webb. He was a member of New Union Church of Christ. He loved God, his family, and living life to the fullest.

His passion was working as a glazier for many years. He became a partner in GTW Glass Company, and later began his own business, Webb’s Glass Company. His favorite pastime was coon hunting, and was known as one of the best around. All ages young and older came to Clifton to take them hunting. He also enjoyed listening to music and watching TV, including Bonanza and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Clifton was a very kind and generous man, with a calm and peaceful nature, always looking at the brighter side and seeing the best in others. He always had a smile on his face and usually took time to tell you a joke or two. He loved to work in his shop repairing anything he could get his hands on. But the number one thing was his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Clifton is preceded in death by his beloved wife Alberta Floyd Webb, brothers Marion Webb and Roy Webb. He is survived by his children, Jimmy Webb, David Webb, and Patricia Holmes (Dale); sister, Ola Lowery; four grandchildren, Jimmy Webb, Jr., Jennifer Webb, Dallas Holmes, Victoria Holmes; four great-grandchildren, Emaleigh “Gracie” Stafford, Jackson Stafford, Braydon Hanson, Aubrey Webb; special great-nephew Lee Umbarger; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends in the neighborhood where he lived for over 55 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made in Clifton’s name to Potter Children’s Home.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Webb family.