Thomas Clanton Courington was born August 24, 1927, in America, Alabama, to Thomas C. and Eddie (Daniel)Courington. Tom passed peacefully on Friday, Oct 27, 2023, in Tullahoma, TN. Pre-deceasing him were his parents. His three brothers, Herbert C., Rupert E., and Bill; his children, Richard C., Timothy E., and Charisa.

He is survived by. His wife of 55 years, Sue Ellen (Smith) Courington of Tullahoma; his daughter, Susan D. Courington (Deborah Jones) of Manteo, NC; daughter-in-law Karre Courington; two grandchildren, lan R. Courington (Melissa), and Ashley L. (Jesse) Caldwell and three great-granddaughters, Bennett, Posey, and Olive Caldwell, all of CA; nephew William M Courington, and niece, Carol L. Courington. In addition, he will be greatly missed by all of Sue & #39, s family, Barbara L Spencer, and many other dear friends.

Tom graduated from the University of Alabama with both a BS degree and a Law degree. He served in the U. S. Army in the late 1940 & #39, s. Following World War II, he put in 2-1/2 years in France and a brief time in Alaska. Later, Tom served as Chief Counsel of the U.S. Army & #39, s Armament Command in Rock Island, Illinois. In that position, he was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service medal. Tom also taught Contracts Law at the Florida Institute of Technology& #39, s extension school. In the 1980s,

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tom spent a great deal of time in Saudi Arabia, as well as Oman and other Middle Eastern countries, while working for Vinnell Corporation. His Army service whetted his appetite for travel, which became a life-long passion for Tom and Sue. They traveled to all 50 states and over 35 foreign countries. While in San Diego, Tom enjoyed sailing, and was the Commodore of his company’s sailing club. After having lived in seven different communities during their marriage, Tom and Sue settled in Tullahoma in 1991, where they remained after retirement from Cubic Corporation.

They joined First Christian Church (DOC), where Sunday School Classes, leadership opportunities, and worshipping together with many special friends enriched his life and those of others. Tom was honored as an Elder Emeritus. As a proud citizen of Tullahoma, Tom was very involved in the Tullahoma community. He took part in city planning efforts. He wrote a newspaper column, Grassroots, for almost six years (1994-2000), researching and reporting on community issues and local politics. Hethen converted Grassroots to a Channel 6 TV interview show, which he conducted from 2000 until 2019. Additionally, Tom worked hard to improve racial relations in this area, founding, along with Frieda Lusk, the on-going, “Forum on Racial Relations”. Tom wrote a book (unpublished) on racial relations.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 4th, from 1-2 pm, with a Commemoration Service to follow at 2 pm, at First Christian Church, Tullahoma, TN. A private interment will follow.

For those who wish, donations in Tom’s memory can be made to First Christian Church (120 NW Grundy, PO Box606, Tullahoma, TN 37388), or online (www.firstchristiantullahoma.org).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.