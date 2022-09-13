Thomas Allen Demarest, age 76, passed away on September 11, 2022, after a ten-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Tom, as he was known to friends, was born on July 8, 1946, in New Jersey. In recent years, he was affectionately called PopPop or Papa.

Tom and Carolyn Grosch met while in high school and married in 1966. Tom joined the U.S. Navy and Carolyn accompanied him to live in many different ports of call. During Tom’s 20 years of service, the family moved thirteen times and lived in six different states.

Tom served on several Navy vessels, retiring with the rank of E6. Much of his service was on destroyers like the USS Semmes, a Charles F. Adams-class destroyer. He told stories of hours spent in constant vigilance as a sonar operator and shared many fond memories of shipmates. Tom also served as a military policeman.

After retiring from the Navy in 1984, the family settled in Manchester, Tennessee and he worked in shipping and transport. Between 1990 and 2012 he worked as a commercial truck driver.

Tom Demarest was known for his love of people, friendly demeanor, work ethic, and his heart of contentment. He enjoyed so many things and people loved watching his gleeful enjoyment! Tom was always reading and learning. He was never afraid to tackle something new, and it was in this curious, adventurous spirit that he served his family and his country in many places around the world.

Tom’s children remember his patience. He taught, even when they did not listen. They remember his positive, buoyant spirit that did not get bogged down with negativity.

Tom was predeceased by his wife Carolyn Grosch Demarest in 2021, his sister Johnnie Whaley, and his parents John Demarest Jr. and Lula B. Bennett Demarest.

Tom is survived by his son John Phillip Demarest, his daughter Beverly Demarest Crowder, and his daughter Kelly Lynn Mooneyham.

He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Brennan Demarest, Noah Demarest, Abby Demarest, Kaleb Mooneyham, Carter Mooneyham, Thomas Crowder, Jonathan Crowder, and Bethlehem Crowder.

Visitation will be Sunday September 18, from 2-6pm with a service at 5pm at Manchester Funeral Home (214 E Main St, Manchester, TN 37355).