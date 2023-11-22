Connect with us

News

This Saturday-Shop Small

Published

Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday (SBS) is a staple in the post-Thanksgiving shopping weekend. 

Small Business Saturday is a national shopping day that takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Along with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, SBS kickstarts the holiday shopping season. Businesses typically offer sales and other incentives to get customers through the door and boost revenue. 

Saturday, November 25, 2023 is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for this community. This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Please join Thunder Radio in supporting our local small businesses by shopping at a small business.

