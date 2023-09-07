Theresa Marie Cline Johnson of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, September 7,2023 at the age of 57 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, September 10,2023 at 3:00 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the time of service. Per her wishes, she will be cremated following the service.

A native of West Palm Beach, Florida, she is the daughter of the late Richard and Marlene Aylor Cline. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Sam Thornley. Theresa was a homemaker and attended Motlow College where she received a degree in Office Systems Technology. She later attended Christian Life School of Theology and received a degree in Christian Counseling.

She was a homebody who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and fellowship with her Christian sisters.

Theresa is survived by her husband, David Johnson of Tullahoma, stepfather, Rodney Kitsemble of Cowan, children, Tiffany (Sam) Buchanan of Estill Springs, Gregory Sanders of Tracy City, Zackery Sanders of Tullahoma, Matthew (Tabitha) Johnson of Decherd, Joseph (Brittany) Johnson of Winchester, brothers, Chris (Lisa) Thornley of Gruetli Lagger, Joe Thornley of Pelham, Nick Thornley of Altamont, five grandchildren. Selah, Kaden and Zoey Buchanan, Pheobe Potts and Braxton Johnson.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.