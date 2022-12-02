Theresa Ann Gallegos, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Harton Vanderbilt of Tullahoma at the age of 72. No services are scheduled.

A native of Three Point, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Richard Stewart and Willo Smith Stewart. Theresa was an avid reader, enjoyed drawing, cooking and working with computers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Stewart.

She is survived by her daughter, Phaedra Dunko (James H.); brothers, Paul Stewart (Sherry), Robert Mounce (Melissa), Gerald Mounce (Cathy), Clayton Mounce (Julie), Donald Mounce (Robyn) and sister, Carleen Brown.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.