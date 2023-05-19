Connect with us

Theresa A. Lalino

Published

Theresa A. Lalino passed this life on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 87. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date in New York.

A native of New York City, Theresa was the daughter of the late Terrence and Margaret Ferry Devlin. Theresa had relocated from New York to Spring Hill, FL where she lived many years.  She enjoyed playing dominoes and card games. She always enjoyed entertaining and decorating for the Holidays.  She also enjoyed going to Flea Markets searching for bargains and even had a booth to sell items. Theresa was Irish Catholic and was very proud of her heritage.  She had a great sense of humor and was known for her truisms, such as “It is what it is”.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, John Devlin and sister, Marie Fine.

Theresa is survived by her son, Joseph Lalino of North Carolina; brothers, James Devlin (Theresa) of Wartrace, TN and Terrence Devlin (Carol) of Atlanta; sister, Peggy Arguinzoni of New York; sister-in-law, Pat Devlin of New Rochelle, NY; granddaughter, Candice; great grandson, Silas and many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

