The Three Musketeers at the Manchester Arts Center

Get ready for a thrilling and hilarious performance as the Millennium Repertory Company brings Ken Ludwig’s comic thriller “The Three Musketeers” to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center. The show will run from Friday, April 14, until Sunday, April 23, and promises to be a captivating experience for all who attend.

“The Three Musketeers” follows the adventures of young d’Artagnan (Eli Wilson) and his tomboy sister Sabine (Kate Duke) as they journey to Paris in search of adventure. Along the way, they meet the famous musketeers Aramis (Rick Ruiz), Athos (Jonathon Duke), and Porthos (Jonathan Higdon), and become embroiled in a web of deceit and intrigue involving Milady de Winter (Heather Jakeman Hewgley) and Cardinal Richelieu (Mark Duke).

Directed by Haylee Eaton, the play boasts a talented cast that includes John Wheeler, Luke Burns, David Laughlin, Audrey Yates, Chelsea Padro, Bob Jarman, Falcon Dickerson, Sarah Duke, Evelyn Champion, and Doreen Schulz. Fight director Emily Seal has choreographed the many duels featured in the production.

The show will run over two weekends, from April 14-16 and 21-23. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and on Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are priced at $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military personnel, and $10 for students. They can be purchased online at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489.

The Manchester Arts Center is conveniently located just off Manchester’s historic square at 128 E. Main St. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the action-packed and humorous retelling of “The Three Musketeers” by the talented team at Millennium Repertory Company.