News

The Tennessee State Adopt a Highway Program

Published

Are you tired of seeing litter on the side of the road? Be an official helper! The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Adopt-A-Highway groups help keep Tennessee beautiful. Since the program’s inception in 1989, volunteers have collected more than 12 million pounds of litter from Tennessee’s roadsides. These valuable contributions are helping produce cleaner roadsides, reduce maintenance costs, and boost litter prevention awareness in Tennessee.

Any group or individual over the age of 12 may apply for participation in the Adopt-A-Highway program. Volunteers 12-17 years old must have parental permission to participate in litter clean ups. TDOT requires adult supervision at a ratio of one adult for every five youths under the age of 18.

Groups are asked to make a commitment to adopt approximately two miles of roadway for at least one year and conduct a total of four litter clean ups on their adopted stretch of roadway. One pickup per season is recommended, although groups may conduct clean ups more frequently if desired.

TDOT provides volunteers with all necessary supplies and safety materials. Filled trash bags are removed from roadsides by TDOT crews.

Find out more about this TDOT program by clicking here: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/environmental-home/environmental-highway-beautification-office/adopt-a-highway.html

