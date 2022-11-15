The Storehouse Food Panty Thanksgiving schedule

The Storehouse Food Pantry will be doing regular distribution Tuesday, November 22, from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. They will be closed the remainder of Thanksgiving week.

The Storehouse Food Pantry is located at 607 Hickerson Street, Manchester, TN. They distribute food to the public every Thursday between 10 am and noon.

The Storehouse Food Pantry was founded by Staria Davison in May of 2018. A vision given by God to feed the hungry, now The Storehouse is feeding over 150 families a week.

Their website states, “God has been faithful and blessed us with food from over 10 organizations to make this vision to feed the hungry a reality.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information and to find out how you can help, visit storehousefoodpantry.com.