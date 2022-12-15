Connect with us

The Statewide Unemployment Rate Remained Unchanged at 3.5% in November

The November statewide unemployment rate in Tennessee held steady heading into the holiday season, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The seasonally adjusted jobless number for November 2022 remained unchanged at 3.5%.
 
In a year-to-year comparison, the statewide unemployment rate is down 0.1 of a percentage point. Tennessee has recorded unemployment rates at or below 3.5% since January 2022.
 
Statewide, Tennessee employers added 6,400 new jobs to their payrolls in November. The accommodation and food services sector experienced the biggest jump in new jobs, followed by the wholesale trade sector, and then the transportation, warehousing, and utilities sector.
 
Over the last year, Tennessee employers created 119,400 new jobs across the state. The largest share of that increase came from the leisure and hospitality sector. The education and health services sector accounted for the second-largest increase, with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector next on the list.

Across the nation, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November also remained unchanged at 3.7%. Compared to November 2021, the national rate has decreased by 0.5 of a percentage point.
 
Tennesseans looking for new job opportunities can start their search at Jobs4TN.gov. The site has hundreds of thousands of job openings from employers around and near Tennessee.
 
Registered Apprenticeship programs offer job seekers the opportunity to learn a skilled trade while earning a paycheck. ApprenticeshipTN.com has the information needed to become an apprentice or for an employer to start a program.

