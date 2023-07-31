The SpongeBob Musical at the Manchester Arts Center

The SpongeBob Musical is set to make a splash with audiences young and old beginning August 4, when Millennium Rep’s Teen Actors Guild brings this dynamic song and dance-filled show to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center. Join SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and the whole Bikini Bottom gang as they come together to save their undersea world from a volcano. Can the power of optimism really save the world?

The musical features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

Director Haylee Eaton’s cast includes Eliza Griffey, Zoe Stinson, Wayne Medley, Maye Hansen, Carter Jernigan, Tucker Johnson, Talia Dillard, Loralei Petty, Mars Jones, Kohen West, Erin Maccagnone, Aubrey Johnson, Ethan Bennett, Jay Eaton, Thomas Keith, Hannah Ryan, James Petty, Kaylee Hensley, Aliza Freeze, Marylynn Colter, Amanda Randolph, Elsie Lazalier, Abby Troyer, Lucy Smith, David Lozoya, Zach Sons, and Levi Willow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Music director is Jonathon Duke, and choreography is by Gianna Afflerbaugh.

The SpongeBob Musical runs August 4 – 6 and 11 – 13, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489.

The MAC is located just off the Manchester square at 128 E. Main St. Photo: (l-r) Wayne Medley as Patrick, Eliza Griffey as SpongeBob, Zoe Stinson as Sandy, Maye Hansen as Squidward

Photo credit: RMS Photography and Design

Announcing Auditions for “Footloose”.

Join us for the exhilarating auditions of the musical “Footloose,” directed by the talented JD Dill, with the support of our Asst. Director Hope Petty, the exceptional Musical Director Erica Petersen, and the creative Choreographer Becky Charlton.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Audition Dates:

Thursday, August 17, at 6:30 PM

Friday, August 18, at 6:30 PM

Sunday, August 20, at 2 PM

Callbacks (if needed):

Monday, August 21, at 6:30 PM

Mark your calendars for the thrilling performances scheduled for:

November 10-12

November 17-19

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this amazing production.