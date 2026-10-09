The Ramsey Show Moves to Afternoon Drive on Thunder Radio

Thunder Radio (WMSR) has announced a programming change, moving nationally recognized The Ramsey Show to prime afternoon drive, airing weekdays from 3–6 p.m.

The new schedule took effect Oct. 5, 2026, giving listeners across Coffee County the opportunity to hear Dave Ramsey and his team offer practical advice on personal finance, getting out of debt, building wealth, and making smarter financial decisions during their afternoon commute.

The Ramsey Show has been a long-running program on WMSR, originally airing from noon until 3 p.m. before being moved to the evenings from 6-9 p.m.

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The Ramsey Show is one of America’s most recognized financial talk programs, helping millions of listeners take control of their money and work toward financial freedom.

Listeners can catch The Ramsey Show every weekday from 3–6 p.m. on Thunder Radio, 107.9 FM and 1320 AM in Manchester and rural Coffee County, 106.7 FM in Tullahoma, and streaming worldwide at thunder1320.com.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Local businesses interested in reaching listeners during The Ramsey Show and Thunder Radio’s afternoon drive programming are invited to explore advertising and sponsorship opportunities. To learn more, contact josh@petersonmediagroup.net.

About Thunder Radio and Peterson Media Group

Thunder Radio (WMSR) is a locally owned and operated radio station serving Manchester, Coffee County, and Southern Middle Tennessee with local news, sports, community programming, and nationally recognized shows and sports affiliations that include the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Braves and Nashville Predators. Thunder Radio is part of Peterson Media Group, a family-owned media and marketing company that also operates Rooster 101.5, 93.9 The Duck, and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9.

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Guided by its mission of being “Built to Serve,” Peterson Media Group is committed to connecting communities, supporting local businesses, and helping advertisers grow through radio, digital marketing, and creative advertising solutions.

Learn more at petersonmediagroup.net.