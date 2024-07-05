The Music Man at the Manchester Arts Center opens tonight

Professor Harold Hill has conned his way through every town in Illinois, selling boys’ bands. Now he’s heading for River City, Iowa. Will he meet his match in small-town librarian Marian Paroo?

The classic musical The Music Man comes to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center, beginning July 5. Unforgettable melodies like “76 Trombones”, “Til There Was You”, and “Ya Got Trouble”, dazzling choreography from Danelle Afflerbaugh, and a story full of laughs make this a Millennium Rep production that’ll steal your heart.

Jonathon Duke and Zoe Stinson star as Harold and Marian, with Charlie Winton and Doreen Schulz as Mayor and Mrs. Shinn, Taveon Hillsman and Heather Hewgley as Winthrop Paroo and Mrs. Paroo, and Remington Nunley as Marcellus. Alyssa Freeze and Jeffery Hale are the goofy Zaneeta and Tommy, and Auria Brandon plays Amaryllis.

The bickering barbershop quartet are Todd Green, Mark Duke, Bob Jarman and Roy Adams (who is also music director). The Pick-a-Little Ladies are Karen Wainright, Laureen Sparacio, Haylee Eaton, and Shay Starrett. Eric Keith plays Harold’s nemesis, Charlie Cowell.

Director Joel Longstreth’s cast also includes Ethan Duke, Katy Majors, Julie Wilcox, Jaxen Waggoner, Abigail Troyer, Erin Reynolds, Gianna Afflerbaugh, Dan Brown, Holly True, Natalie Thompson, Ryan White, Anne Brown, Carter Jernigan, Robbie Tinsley, Thomas Keith, AnnaLee Crosslin, Landon NeeSmith, Tabitha Hansen, Charlotte Hubble, Annabel Weintraub, Branham Freeze, and Gracie Sparacio.



The Music Man runs July 5 – 14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The Arts Center is located just off Manchester’s historic square at 128 E. Main St.

