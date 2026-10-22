The improvement of Robert Saleh’s defense

Story by Micah McKamey

Host of Titans Rundown

The Tennessee Titans have had their ups and downs as a unit so far this year. There have been weeks where we looked like a 0-17 team, and other weeks where we looked like we were only a couple of moves away. This weekend, though, the Tennessee Titans won a divisional game for the first time in 693 days, and specifically against the Colts in 1456 days. Was this game pretty? Not even a little bit. The Titans offense still didn’t look great, and Cam continues to underwhelm. So what won the Titans this game? Well, the Titans won this game on special teams and defense, which is shocking considering where those two units were 3 weeks ago. Let’s highlight the defense, though, as Robert Saleh has this unit consistently improving week in and week out. With that, let’s talk about how much better this defense has gotten with Robert Saleh at the front.

Titans defense game by game

It is important to look at this defense game by game to see the improvements they have made. In week one of the season, the Titans played the New York Jets, where they looked like an absolute disaster. The defense could not get off the field, the secondary was penalized and consistently lost, and the defensive line got bullied. Geno Smith looked like one of the best QBs in football, and Frank Reich looked like he turned the clock back to 2018. It was not great, but there was some benefit of the doubt because Saleh struggled against Reich’s offenses in his first games at something new (as in, Saleh in game one with NY as head coach and the 49ers as coordinator), and it was game one. People were still interested in seeing what this defense could do, even if morale was low for Philadelphia.

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The Titans then played the Philadelphia Eagles in a game where there was technically improvement, but the defense came up short when it mattered most. While the Titans had three sacks and two interceptions, they came up short at the end of the game with a disaster class from the secondary, and the Titans fell to 0-2. After that game, people were questioning the Saleh defense, myself included, but they made a very quick turnaround sooner rather than later. In Week 3, the Titans played the New York Giants with Jameis Winston. Was this offense good? No. Did the Titans’ defense finally do their job? Yes. This defense showed signs of life in this game as they consistently put the Giants in bad positions and only gave up 12 points (one of those drives started in enemy territory). Thanks to a Cam Ward disaster class, though, the Titans fell to 0-3 as Cam Ward threw a bad interception to lose this game, but people were excited to watch this defense after this week.The Baltimore Ravens were the next opponent, and while the defense got off to a slow start, they shut out the Ravens (granted, with Tyler Huntley subbing in) in the second half, almost making a huge comeback. After the Ravens game, the Titans faced the Houston Texans, and this was the game that the defense really showed improvement. While the score looks bad, this Titans defense did everything it could, holding the Texans offense to 12 points in the first half while the offense could not get anything going. This defense had finally shown up, but no one gave them credit because of how bad the offense was that day; the defense, in the most Titans way possible, finally showed up and showed out in their week six outing vs. the Indianapolis Colts. This defense dominated the Colts’ offense all day, getting six sacks and forcing three turnovers as the Titans scored 20 unanswered to beat the Colts 26-20. This game was won by this defense.

The Saleh Way

This pattern of improvement is not just a flash in the pan; it is a consistent pattern across all Robert Saleh-coached units. In Saleh’s first year of coaching the San Francisco 49ers defense, they ranked 25th in the league in points allowed per game, then went to 28th in 2018, but once Saleh got his guys in there, the 49ers defense ranked 8th in the NFL. With the New York Jets, Saleh’s defense ranked dead last in points per game; in 2022, it ranked 4th; in 2023, 12th; and in 2024, while Saleh was still in charge, 5th. Are we seeing a pattern here? Everywhere Saleh goes, it takes a minute for the players to get the defense, but when they do, it is one of the best in the league.

People will try to tell you that Saleh needs to be fired because of poor performance, but the truth is, this defense takes time to fully reach its potential; once it does, it is fun. The truth is, Saleh has been teaching this scheme for years, and it is starting to look like he has learned how to fully teach it, which has led to this defense looking better at a quicker pace.

Conclusion

All in all, this Titans defense is looking like it is getting better as the year goes on. This development has me personally excited because of what it means for the future. If this defense improves like the Saleh defenses of the past, and this offense figures things out, this could be a fun era of Titans football. The last thought I’ll leave on is this: Progress is not linear. Look, as excited as everyone is about the Titans defense, this does not mean they are going to be a premium defense from here on out. There are going to be down weeks, and there will be weeks like this. Just remember, if we let up big scoring to either the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals, that does not mean that this defense is terrible; it just means they are learning, and this week showed that they have made progress.

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Story by Micah McKamey

Host of Titans Rundown