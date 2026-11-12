The Fieldhouse Athletics cuts ribbon ahead of Saturday grand opening

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Fieldhouse Athletics, a new indoor batting and pitching facility at 1832 McArthur Street in Manchester.

The facility will hold its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors can try out the equipment for free during the grand opening.

The Fieldhouse gives baseball and softball players a place to work on hitting and pitching indoors. Regular operations begin Monday, Nov. 16.

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For more information, call 931-954-1300 or email hit@fieldhousetn.com.