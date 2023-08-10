The Doug Greene Football Coaches Show Returns To Thunder Radio Aug. 16

If you can’t get enough high school football coverage, Thunder Radio WMSR is the place to be.
The Coach Doug Greene Show – Built by Gilley Construction – will return exclusively to Thunder Radio airwaves this fall for the fourth consecutive year.
Hosted by Thunder Radio football color commentator Dustin Murray, the show will broadcast live from 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday night (beginning Aug. 16, 2023) from Prater’s BBQ on Woodbury Highway. Everyone is welcome to attend and talk football with coach Greene and special guest players and coaches every week on the back patio at Praters.
Thunder Radio has been your home for Red Raider football since 1957 and will continue that tradition this fall. Catch the Red Raiders every Friday night beginning at 6 p.m. with The Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show (delivered by Riddle Trucking). The Al White Ford Lincoln game broadcast begins at 7 p.m. every Friday and the Friday Night Thunder Postgame show will have you covered until approximately 10:30 p.m. Broadcasts can be heard at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com.
“We are excited for another year of highlighting our student athletes and our football program,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio.
“It has been Friday night tradition for decades to tune into WMSR and listen to Red Raider football in shops, garages, living rooms and back porches all across Coffee County. We take great pride in carrying that tradition for another year and continuing to bring extra coverage with the Coach Doug Greene Show, our photographs and video highlights.”
Red Raider football on Thunder Radio possible by these great, loyal sponsors:
RED RAIDER FOOTBALL 2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – AT Franklin County
Aug. 25 – vs. Tullahoma
Sept. 1 – AT Shelbyville
Sept. 8 – AT Siegel
Sept. 15 – vs. Page
Sept. 22 – vs. Riverdale (Homecoming)
Sept. 29 – vs. Rockvale
Oct. 6 – OPEN
Oct. 13 – AT Oakland
Oct. 20 – vs. Ooltewah (Senior night)
Oct. 27 – AT Blackman