The Alzheimer’s Association announces its statewide partnership with Wellpoint in support of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association is pleased to announce its statewide partnership with Wellpoint in support of the Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The missions of the two organizations are well aligned; both are committed to the health and well-being of their community and its members, and both want to elevate the awareness of a healthy brain and body.

Wellpoint will be sponsor of the Promise Garden at each Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s™ across the state in ten community Walks. The Promise Garden is an important and poignant part of the Walk opening ceremony. Each Promise Flower – orange, yellow, blue, and purple –signifies a walker’s place in their journey with Alzheimer’s, either as a caregiver, as someone living with the disease, someone who has lost someone to Alzheimer’s or dementia, or is a supporter of the mission.

Wellpoint’s sponsorship of $100,000 across the state will go to support the ten Tennessee Walks, including Knoxville, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Memphis. In addition to sponsorship, Wellpoint will partner with the Alzheimer’s Association to provide education programs in each community, as well as creating a team for each Walk. The Association will work with Wellpoint to provide information for employee newsletters and care and support resources for its team. Partnerships like this help to keep communities active and engaged, raising awareness of the importance of a healthy body and brain.

The Tullahoma-Lynchburg Walk to End Alzheimers is scheduled for September 21, 2024. You can register to participate in this walk by clicking here