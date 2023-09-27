The Addams Family at the Manchester Arts Center 

Millennium Repertory Company brings you American’s darkest (and funniest) family as the hit Broadway musical The Addams Family creeps onto the stage at the Manchester Arts Center beginning Friday, September 29.

Wednesday’s engagement comes as a surprise to her father. How will Gomez and Morticia handle her bringing her “normal” boyfriend’s parents to dinner… and how will an Ohio couple handle meeting Uncle Fester and Lurch?

Director Rick Ruiz’s cast features Greg Ray as Gomez, Heather Hewgley as Morticia, Alyssa Freeze as Wednesday, Branham Freeze as Pugsley, Michael Higdon as Uncle Fester, Bob Jarman as Lurch, and Haylee Eaton as Grandma. Lucas, the groom-to-be, is played by Alex Baldwin, and the prospective in-laws are Haley Ray as Alice and Erik Petersen as Mal.

The ensemble of Addams ancestors includes Marylynn Colter, Ethan Duke, Kate Duke, Jared Fibelkorn, Madison Hutchins, Allen Kittinger, Jessica Kittinger, Tanner Maccagnone, Holly McLaren, Stuart McLaren, Marley Muehlhauser, Remington Nunley, Bodi Rose, Jon Rubke, Shay Starrett, Robin Throneberry, Cloie Thomas, Mark Thomasson, Natalie Thompson, Alex Torrejon, Bella Tyree, Bread Warren, Kohen West, Nicole Whitt, Scout Wiggs, and Alex Wiley.

Stephanie Whiting and Gianna Afflerbaugh are the choreographers, and music director is Erica Petersen.