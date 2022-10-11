Connect with us

News

Tennessee STEAM Festival comes to UT Space Institute in Tullahoma, Oct. 14

Published

The Tennessee STEAM Festival brings science, technology, engineering, art, and math to life at events across the state.

The Festival was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring and incorporates events at a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions! A complete listing of activities is available at TNsteam.org.


The Festival’s popular STEAM-a-Palooza returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center! This free, all-ages outdoor event (rain or shine) features robotics, creative arts, environmental conservation, composting, cosmetics, physics, mathematics, meteorology and as well as live performances and food trucks. In addition, Discovery Center’s general admission for indoor exhibits will be half-price from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.


“Be Brilliant” at these other featured events in Middle Tennessee:

  • Rutherford County Theater Crawl at Oaklands Mansion, Murfreesboro – Oct. 14
  • Star Party at the University of Tennessee Space Institute, Tullahoma – Oct. 14
  • Music Appreciation Open House at Bach to Rock Mt. Juliet – Oct. 15
  • Dino Days at Earth Experience, Murfreesboro – Oct. 16
  • Lantern Parade at Discovery Center, Murfreesboro – Oct. 20
  • From Nothing to Something at the National Museum of African American Music, Nashville – Oct. 21
  • World of Aviation at the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, Murfreesboro – Oct. 22
  • Explore with a Naturalist at the Warner Park Nature Center, Nashville – Oct. 22


Connect with the Tennessee STEAM Festival on Facebook @STEAMFestival or Instagram @STEAMFest, and hashtag #BeBrilliant!

