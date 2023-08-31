Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The 166th Coffee County Fair Begins Friday, September 1st

Published

The 166th Coffee County Fair Begins Friday, September 1st

NEW carnival for this upcoming 2023 Coffee County Fair is Modern Midways

Friday events at the Coffee County Fair include:

Gates open at 4 PM. Rides start at 5 PM. FULL rodeo starts at 7 PM.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ride wristbands can be purchased online at: https://www.coffeecountyfairtn.org/

Friday Gate admission is $10 and that also gets you into the rodeo.

Get your fair food, watch the rodeo, and enjoy the first night of the 166th Coffee County Fair.

Saturday Events include:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gates open at 11 AM. Rides start at 1 PM. Saturday Gate admission is $10.

5:30 PM Miss Teen Coffee County. 8 PM Fairest of the Fair. All pageants are being held at Coffee County Central high School.

Sunday Events include:

Gates open at 11 AM. Rides start at 1 PM. $5 Gate charge

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 PM By Faith in the center ring.

1 PM-3 PM baby Shows at CCCHS

3 PM Center Ring Stones River Bluegrass Band.

Find the complete Fairbook here:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

https://circulation.lakewaypublishers.com/NCS/Publication/CoffeeCtyFair/16/?fbclid=IwAR3Z6q-JqmkHDAz2lnwFBwbC8zRpmyqcsUffd_6tBwfouvELWMs_ifsZ0cc

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023