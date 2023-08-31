The 166th Coffee County Fair Begins Friday, September 1st

NEW carnival for this upcoming 2023 Coffee County Fair is Modern Midways

Friday events at the Coffee County Fair include:

Gates open at 4 PM. Rides start at 5 PM. FULL rodeo starts at 7 PM.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ride wristbands can be purchased online at: https://www.coffeecountyfairtn.org/

Friday Gate admission is $10 and that also gets you into the rodeo.

Get your fair food, watch the rodeo, and enjoy the first night of the 166th Coffee County Fair.

Saturday Events include:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gates open at 11 AM. Rides start at 1 PM. Saturday Gate admission is $10.

5:30 PM Miss Teen Coffee County. 8 PM Fairest of the Fair. All pageants are being held at Coffee County Central high School.

Sunday Events include:

Gates open at 11 AM. Rides start at 1 PM. $5 Gate charge

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 PM By Faith in the center ring.

1 PM-3 PM baby Shows at CCCHS

3 PM Center Ring Stones River Bluegrass Band.

Find the complete Fairbook here:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

https://circulation.lakewaypublishers.com/NCS/Publication/CoffeeCtyFair/16/?fbclid=IwAR3Z6q-JqmkHDAz2lnwFBwbC8zRpmyqcsUffd_6tBwfouvELWMs_ifsZ0cc