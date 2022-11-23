Thanksgiving travel near pre-pandemic levels in Tennessee; gas prices down

AAA forecasts more than 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s 16,000 (1.3%) more Tennessee travelers than last year’s holiday and only 6,700 (0.5%) less than 2019.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”

Gas Prices dip in time for the Holiday

Gas prices across Tennessee continue to decline as 1.2 million Tennesseans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving. Over last week gas prices fell, on average, nine cents. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.20 which is 13 cents less expensive than one month ago and eight cents more than one year ago.

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Coffee County is $3.18 – a 12 cent drop compared to last week’s average.

Earlier this month, it looked like Tennessee gas prices could test record highs, however, with the recent drop in pump prices, it looks like prices may steer clear of record-high levels. In Tennessee, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was set back in 2012, at $3.18 per gallon. Today’s gas price average of $3.20 is 10 cents higher than what Tennessee drivers paid last Thanksgiving ($3.10).

Busiest Days to Travel

If you are hitting the road for the holidays, leave early. Travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion Monday-Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Traffic will be lighter during the morning and late evening hours and on Thanksgiving Day.