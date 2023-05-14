Mrs. Thadra Deberry Duke, age 86, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Duke was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Clarison Willie Deberry and Nora Bell Hershan. She was a homemaker and also a member of St. Paul Methodist Church. Mrs. Duke was a member of the Home Demonstration Club and served as president at some time. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Duke and sister, Billie Sealz.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mrs. Duke is survived by husband, Ernest Jackson Underwood; son, Dwayne Duke; daughter, Julie Smith; brother, Johnny Deberry; grandchildren, Amber Little (Jason) Bradford and Hunter Morrow Elder; great grandchildren, Caleb Rawn and Cenyan Rawn.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com