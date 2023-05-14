Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Thadra Deberry Duke

Published

Mrs. Thadra Deberry Duke, age 86, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Duke was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Clarison Willie Deberry and Nora Bell Hershan. She was a homemaker and also a member of St. Paul Methodist Church. Mrs. Duke was a member of the Home Demonstration Club and served as president at some time. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and reading. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Duke and sister, Billie Sealz.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mrs. Duke is survived by husband, Ernest Jackson Underwood; son, Dwayne Duke; daughter, Julie Smith; brother, Johnny Deberry; grandchildren, Amber Little (Jason) Bradford and Hunter Morrow Elder; great grandchildren, Caleb Rawn and Cenyan Rawn.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023