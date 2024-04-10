Connect with us

Terry Lee Prince

Published

Terry Lee Prince of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed from this life on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 62. A native of Coffee County, Tennessee he is the son of Buford Prince of Tullahoma who survives him and Judy Mae Taylor Prince who preceded him in death.  Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Nippers Prince. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. at the funeral home. 

Survivors include his father, Buford (Sylvia) Prince of Tullahoma, sons, Cody and Dillion Prince, stepchildren, Roger and Justin, sisters, Tina Harlston, Tammy Kesey, Teresa (Wayne) Thompson, Shona (Aron) Gregg and two step grandchildren.  

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com 

 Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

