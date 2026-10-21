Terry Barton Matthews of Winchester, Tennessee passed from this life on Monday, October 19, 2026, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the age of 77 years.

A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he is the son of the late Leonard Walker and Adella Lugene Moore Matthews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Matthews in 2023, brothers, Bobby, Daniel and Benny Matthews, sisters, Gayle White, Anna Ruth Elliott and Cheryl Mahaffey.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Mount Garner Cemetery in Decherd, Tennessee.

Terry loved music and writing songs. He especially loved country and gospel music. He played his flat-top guitar and enjoyed many hours singing and playing along with his family. The two things he loved the most in this world were his family and his music and how those two things brought the family together, creating unforgettable memories.

His survivors include his children, Daniel Barton (Vickie) Mathews of Decherd, Tennessee, Dusty (Mark) Robinson of Winchester, Tennessee, Dasha (Wendell) Wiser of Alto, Tennessee, brothers, David Matthews, of Kentucky, Mike Matthews of Alabama and Gilbert (Pam) Matthews of Alabama, sisters, Gaynelle Holliday of Winchester, Tennessee, Junia Gipson of Winchester, Tennessee, Jana (Arty) Stevens of Alabama, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.