Terry Anne Griffin of Manchester passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 73. Mrs. Griffin was born in McDowell, KY to the late Edgel Moore, Sr. and Marie Harvey Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Griffin; three brothers, Roger Moore, Earl Dean Moore, and Edgel Moore, Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Marcom and her husband, Billy; one sister, Connie Sue Ritchie; grandchildren, Darrand Shuman (Mindy), Kellie Shuman Forbes (Simon), Lee Marcom, and Magean Steverson; and great-grandchildren, Eathan, Memphis, Zoey, and Bray. No services for Mrs. Griffin are planned at this time. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.