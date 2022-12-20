Teresa Sue Adams, age 57, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN.

Teresa was born in Tracy City, TN, to her late parents Kirby Anderson and Ella Rose Sanders Anderson. She was a graduate of Grundy County High School and later worked in production with Kasai in Manchester. Teresa loved her family dearly and especially loved her grandbabies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Wilson Anderson and nieces, Chasity and Chelsea.

Teresa is survived by her husband of 25 years, Rodney Adams; daughter, Jessica Adams; sister-in-law, Wanda (Richard) Stephens; grandchildren, Willow and Hanna McCoy; mother-in-law, Ann Adams; nieces, Melissa and Jennifer Meeks; several aunts, uncles, nieces and extended family.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 12:00pm noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Beans Creek Church of Christ Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Adams family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com