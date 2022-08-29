Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker, age 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday August 21 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Teresa was born in Natchez, Mississippi on April 16, 1962 to her late parents Pernell and Flora Mae Flowers. She relocated to Manchester in 2013. Teresa was the cornerstone of a blended family. She could comfort a grumpy grandchild, find deductions on your taxes that you didn’t even know existed, and make the best fettuccine Alfredo you’ve ever had and still have daylight left to put on her floppy straw hat and cruise around the yard on the mower. Teresa had a love for all animals, especially horses and dogs. You never knew what furry friend she was going to rescue and bring home next. She was a serial shopper, and could spot a mark down tag at 50 yards. She used that talent to excel at being the most thoughtful gift giver. Teresa was a valued member of the Manchester community. She served on the Economic Council of Manchester as well as the Coffee County Industrial Board. She donated her time and talents to the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center. She facilitated getting the SelectTN certification for the Manchester and Joint Industrial Parks. She co-handled the spec building from planning to grants to construction. She got several grants awarded for the Industrial Board and facilitated several grants for the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center. She helped recruit new industries even if the project didn’t come to Coffee County in the end, and helped with a few expansions (Fischer, Viam, Batesville’s health clinic). A wife, a mom, a sister, an “Omi”. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Flowers of Franklin, TN. Teresa is survived by her husband, Matthew “Danny” Tucker, two sisters, Donna (David) Barnette of Marietta GA and Sharon Flowers of Franklin, TN; two sons, Jared Burnette and Jake Burnette both of Natchez, MS; five bonus children, Kelly Foust (Cole), Rebecca Tucker, DJ (Matthew) Tucker, Emily Tucker, Tori Johnese of Natchez, MS; five grandchildren, Connor, Elijah, Ryland, Hunter and Fysher. She also leaves behind a bonus sister, Pamela Craddock of Manchester. Visitation will held Wednesday, August 31, from 4-8pm at Central Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Teresa would have loved for donations to be made in her name to two local animal rescue charities, “Dogs on Borrowed Time” and “Redemption Underdog Freedom Fund”, both of which can be found on Facebook.