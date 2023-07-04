Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Hosts Boating Education Class at Stones River Hunter Education Center

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is organizing a Boating Education Class at the Stones River Hunter Education Center. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM, and it is open to the public.

To attend the Boating Education Class, interested individuals need to register using the passcode “SRR” at the following website: [https://twra.state.tn.us/BoatingEducationStudentRegistration]. The class duration is expected to be three hours and thirty minutes, providing ample time for comprehensive instruction and discussion.

The Stones River Hunter Education Center, located approximately 5.5 miles from I-24, will be hosting the event. For those traveling from I-24, the recommended route is to take the Old Hickory Blvd. exit (exit 62) and head north. Once on Old Hickory Blvd., individuals should cross Murfreesboro Rd. (Highways 41 & 70 South) and continue onto Hobson Pike. The Stones River Hunter Education Center will be situated on the right side after approximately four miles.

This Boating Education Class offers a valuable opportunity for individuals to enhance their boating knowledge and contribute to safer water activities in Tennessee. Interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly and join the event to benefit from the expertise of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Stones River Hunter Education Center.