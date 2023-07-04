Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Hosts Boating Education Class at Stones River Hunter Education Center

Published

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is organizing a Boating Education Class at the Stones River Hunter Education Center. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM, and it is open to the public.

To attend the Boating Education Class, interested individuals need to register using the passcode “SRR” at the following website: [https://twra.state.tn.us/BoatingEducationStudentRegistration]. The class duration is expected to be three hours and thirty minutes, providing ample time for comprehensive instruction and discussion.

The Stones River Hunter Education Center, located approximately 5.5 miles from I-24, will be hosting the event. For those traveling from I-24, the recommended route is to take the Old Hickory Blvd. exit (exit 62) and head north. Once on Old Hickory Blvd., individuals should cross Murfreesboro Rd. (Highways 41 & 70 South) and continue onto Hobson Pike. The Stones River Hunter Education Center will be situated on the right side after approximately four miles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This Boating Education Class offers a valuable opportunity for individuals to enhance their boating knowledge and contribute to safer water activities in Tennessee. Interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly and join the event to benefit from the expertise of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Stones River Hunter Education Center.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023