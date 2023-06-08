Connect with us

News

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Announces Free Fishing Day Event on June 10

Published

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is inviting families to join them for a fun-filled day of fishing during their upcoming Free Fishing Day event on June 10. This event, organized by the TWRA, in collaboration with Shelbyville Parks and Recreation, Southern Longbeards, Duck River RMEF, and the Optimist Club, aims to provide an exciting outdoor experience for children and adults alike.

The Ed Carson Memorial FFD will feature activities and events designed to engage participants of all ages. The event will take place from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the scenic Coy Gaither Bedford Lake, located at 128 Bedford Lake Rd in Normandy.

To register for the event or for more information, interested individuals can contact Larry Thurston at (931) 684-9780 or larry.thurston@tn.gov.

Free Fishing Day serves as an excellent opportunity for families to bond, make lasting memories, and introduce youngsters to the joys of fishing. Whether experienced anglers or beginners, everyone is invited to join the TWRA and their partners at the Ed Carson Memorial FFD on June 10 for a fantastic day of fishing in the beautiful surroundings of Coy Gaither Bedford Lake.

