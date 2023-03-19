Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Welcomes New State Troopers with Graduation Ceremony

Published

THP graduates 50 state troopers.

On March 17, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a graduation ceremony at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church in Nashville to welcome the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State Troopers. The regular trooper cadet class graduated 21 troopers while the lateral trooper cadet class graduated 29 troopers, all of whom completed rigorous training programs to prepare them for their new law enforcement careers.

The keynote speaker at the event was Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who commended the new troopers for answering the call to protect and serve their state. Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry also addressed the graduates and praised their hard work and perseverance.

Among the graduating classes, five troopers have associate’s degrees, nine have bachelor’s degrees, and 17 have prior military service. Trooper Michael Withers was named the top trooper cadet and was presented with the Trooper Calvin Jenks Memorial Award for Excellence for achieving the overall highest average.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023