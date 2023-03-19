Tennessee Welcomes New State Troopers with Graduation Ceremony

THP graduates 50 state troopers.

On March 17, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a graduation ceremony at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church in Nashville to welcome the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State Troopers. The regular trooper cadet class graduated 21 troopers while the lateral trooper cadet class graduated 29 troopers, all of whom completed rigorous training programs to prepare them for their new law enforcement careers.

The keynote speaker at the event was Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who commended the new troopers for answering the call to protect and serve their state. Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry also addressed the graduates and praised their hard work and perseverance.

Among the graduating classes, five troopers have associate’s degrees, nine have bachelor’s degrees, and 17 have prior military service. Trooper Michael Withers was named the top trooper cadet and was presented with the Trooper Calvin Jenks Memorial Award for Excellence for achieving the overall highest average.