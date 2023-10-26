Connect with us

TENNESSEE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINS NEAR HISTORIC LOW

Published

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for September 2023 inched
up slightly from the state’s all-time low rate of 3.1%. Data from the
Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) showed the
seasonally adjusted rate increased by 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.2%
during the month.

Unemployment in Tennessee reached a historic low of 3.1% in July and the
rate held steady at that number for two months.

The September 2023 statewide unemployment rate was 0.2 of a percentage
point lower when compared to last year.

Over the month, Tennessee employers created a substantial number of new
jobs across the state. They reported an increase of 8,700 new nonfarm
jobs. The mining, logging, and construction sector accounted for the
largest percentage of those jobs, followed by the leisure and
hospitality sector, and then the education and health services sector.

During the last year, the number of new nonfarm jobs across the state
increased by 54,000. The education and health services sectors saw the
largest jump in employment, followed by the leisure and hospitality
sector and then the government sector.

TDLWD has a complete analysis of Tennessee’s September 2023
unemployment data available here:

https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/workforce/documents/economicanalysis/September_2023_Economic_Analysis.pdf

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment in September remained
unchanged from the August rate of 3.8%.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The
Employment First initiative in Tennessee has made connecting people with
intellectual and developmental disabilities to meaningful employment a
top priority for more than a decade. When employers hire an
individual’s strengths, they strengthen Tennessee’s workforce. More
information about the Employment First initiative in Tennessee can be
found here:

https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/employment–first.html

