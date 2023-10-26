TENNESSEE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINS NEAR HISTORIC LOW

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for September 2023 inched

up slightly from the state’s all-time low rate of 3.1%. Data from the

Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) showed the

seasonally adjusted rate increased by 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.2%

during the month.

Unemployment in Tennessee reached a historic low of 3.1% in July and the

rate held steady at that number for two months.

The September 2023 statewide unemployment rate was 0.2 of a percentage

point lower when compared to last year.

Over the month, Tennessee employers created a substantial number of new

jobs across the state. They reported an increase of 8,700 new nonfarm

jobs. The mining, logging, and construction sector accounted for the

largest percentage of those jobs, followed by the leisure and

hospitality sector, and then the education and health services sector.

During the last year, the number of new nonfarm jobs across the state

increased by 54,000. The education and health services sectors saw the

largest jump in employment, followed by the leisure and hospitality

sector and then the government sector.

TDLWD has a complete analysis of Tennessee’s September 2023

unemployment data available here:

https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/workforce/documents/economicanalysis/September_2023_Economic_Analysis.pdf

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment in September remained

unchanged from the August rate of 3.8%.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The

Employment First initiative in Tennessee has made connecting people with

intellectual and developmental disabilities to meaningful employment a

top priority for more than a decade. When employers hire an

individual’s strengths, they strengthen Tennessee’s workforce. More

information about the Employment First initiative in Tennessee can be

found here:

https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/employment–first.html