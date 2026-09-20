Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Coffee County News

Tennessee unemployment in August matches lowest of year

Published

Tennessee’s unemployment rate held steady in August at 3.4%, matching its lowest level of the year, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from July and down one-tenth of a percentage point from a year ago. Before July, the last time Tennessee had reported an unemployment rate of 3.4% or lower was in July 2024. Tennessee’s unemployment rate remains well below the national rate, which was 4.1% in August. The U.S. rate was 4.1% in July and 4.3% one year ago.

Between July and August, total nonfarm employment across the state increased by 1,800 jobs. The largest increases were in the leisure and hospitality, government, and construction sectors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Over the past year, Tennessee employers added 16,400 jobs, with the biggest gains in the healthcare and social assistance sector, followed by the administrative, support, and waste services sector, and the leisure and hospitality sector.

TDLWD has compiled an analysis of the August 2026 unemployment data [2]. In addition to the August report, a dashboard prepared by TDLWD’s Workforce Insights Research and Reporting Engine Division (WIRED) offers a deep dive into unemployment trends across Tennessee.

The interactive tool features a color-coded map, detailed tables, and county-level data dating to 1980 that help users compare current labor conditions with previous years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Bedford County News

TBI executes search warrant at Murfreesboro daycare

Story by WGNS Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) executed a search warrant at a local daycare facility following state regulatory...

4 days ago

Coffee County News

Coffee County Bank breaks ground on Tullahoma location

Coffee County Bank will soon have a brand new location in Tullahoma.  Bank management and board members gathered Tuesday, Sept. 29 for a ceremonial...

4 days ago

Coffee County News

Manchester releases agenda for Oct. 6 board meeting

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Manchester City Hall...

3 days ago

Coffee County News

WaWa coming to Tullahoma

Wawa is coming to 1936 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN 37388, replacing the Ruby Tuesday that recently closed at the site, according to The...

3 days ago