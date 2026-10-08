Tennessee to Require Free Burn Permits Starting October 15 to Combat Wildfire Risks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning October 15, Tennessee residents will be required to obtain a free burn permit before incinerating leaves, natural debris, or conducting prescribed outdoor burns.

The mandate, announced by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF), coincides with the onset of the state’s traditional wildfire season and National Fire Prevention Week. Officials are urging both residents and visitors to exercise heightened caution when handling outdoor fires over the coming months.

Annually, Tennessee battles approximately 1,000 wildfires that consume around 18,000 acres of land. According to state officials, the vast majority of these incidents are entirely preventable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“More than 90% of wildfires in Tennessee are caused by human activities, including escaped debris burns,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “That means individual actions matter – choosing to avoid burning on high fire danger days, getting a burn permit, taking steps to burn safely and staying with your fire until it is completely out can make a meaningful difference in preventing destructive wildfires in our state.”

As the state’s primary wildfire agency, the TDF manages the burn permit system to communicate safe burning conditions to the public. The system acts as a regulatory safeguard; permits are only issued when environmental conditions keep the fire danger at an acceptable and manageable level.

During periods of elevated risk—characterized by high winds, critically low humidity, or exceptionally dry vegetation—the Division of Forestry will temporarily suspend the issuance of all burn permits until safe weather patterns return.