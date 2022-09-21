Tennessee Tech Preview Day 2022 is October 1

Tennessee Tech – which recently announced that it is waiving application fees for the whole month of September – is set to host its annual open house Preview Day on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Tech has tailored the event to appeal to both prospective students and their families.

“We recently announced that more than 2,900 new students began their time at Tech this current fall,” said Interim Director of Admissions Frank Tittle. “This was fueled in part by the university’s largest freshmen class in nearly 10 years, and our annual Preview Day is a big part of introducing prospective students and their families to Tech.

“Representatives from every academic department will be available to meet so students can decide their perfect fit at Tech,” continued Tittle. “Students and their families will be able to take tours of campus and the residence halls throughout the day. Lunch will be provided in our new Backyard area behind the RUC.”

Students will have opportunities to learn about Tech’s admissions process, explore different majors and submit applications on site to attend the university. Information sessions on special topics will be hosted throughout the day including financial aid, scholarships and the transfer process.

Registration for Preview Day is currently open. There is no cost for the event, but all students and guests are asked to register in advance. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 in the Hooper Eblen Center.

To register for Preview Day, visit tntech.edu/previewday. For questions regarding Preview Day registration or the event, please email visit@tntech.edu or call (931) 372-6104.

Tennessee Tech is ranked as the number one public university in the state, according to Money Magazine, as well as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report. The university offers more than 200-plus programs of study, and Tech grads leave with the least debt of all public universities in the state. In fact, based on total cost and alumni earnings, Tech provides students with the highest return on investment for any public university in Tennessee, according to PayScale.