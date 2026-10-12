Tennessee State Parks Seeks Community Input on Future Plans for 12 State Parks

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee State Parks will seek community input during public meetings held across the state in the coming weeks on individual strategic management plans for 12 state parks.

All Tennessee State Parks have strategic management plans that map out a long-term blueprint for best serving visitors.

The meetings are an opportunity for the community to learn more about the plans from each park’s staff, with an opportunity for public response. The parks have developed specific strategic management proposals and are inviting input on those objectives. The in-person meetings will be held at or near the individual parks.

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Key components of each plan focus on the four cornerstones of park management: resource stewardship, visitor experience, facilities and amenities, and operational excellence.

The individual site plans will be available on the Bureau of Conservation, Planning and Publication webpage or upon request . The department will accept oral comments regarding the individual site plans at the meetings and written comments through December 31, 2026, through this online form .

PUBLIC MEETING SCHEDULE

Panther Creek State Park

Oct. 12

5:30–6:30 p.m. (ET)

Upper Campground Pavilion

2010 Panther Creek Road

Morristown, TN 37814

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Johnsonville State Historic Park

Oct. 19

5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)

Visitor Center

90 Nell Beard Road

New Johnsonville, TN 37134

Henry Horton State Park

Oct. 19

5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)

Visitor Center

4209 Nashville Highway

Chapel Hill, TN 37034

Hiwassee Scenic River State Park

Oct. 22

5:30–6:30 p.m. (ET)

Visitor Center

404 Spring Creek Road

Delano, TN 37325

Cummins Falls State Park

Nov. 3

5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)

Visitor Center

390 Cummins Falls Road

Cookeville, TN 38501

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Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park

Nov. 10

5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)

Park Museum

460 Ozier Road

Pinson, TN 38366

Mousetail Landing State Park

Nov. 12

5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)

Farm Bureau Office

106 Polk Street

Linden, TN 37096

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park

Nov. 12

5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)

Group Camp Dining Hall

4605 Pickett Park Highway

Jamestown, TN 38556

Norris Dam State Park

Nov. 12

5:30–6:30 p.m. (ET)

Amphitheater

125 Village Green Circle

Rocky Top, TN 37769

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Edgar Evins State Park

Nov. 16

5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)

Interpretive Center

3877 Edgar Evins State Park Road

Silver Point, TN 38582

Fort Pillow State Park

Nov. 30

5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)

Park Museum Auditorium

3122 Park Road

Henning, TN 38041

Harrison Bay State Park

Dec. 12

5:30–6:30 p.m. (ET)

Recreation Hall

5489 Campground Drive

Harrison, TN 37341