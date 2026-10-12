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Tennessee State Parks Seeks Community Input on Future Plans for 12 State Parks

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The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee State Parks will seek community input during public meetings held across the state in the coming weeks on individual strategic management plans for 12 state parks.

All Tennessee State Parks have strategic management plans that map out a long-term blueprint for best serving visitors.

The meetings are an opportunity for the community to learn more about the plans from each park’s staff, with an opportunity for public response. The parks have developed specific strategic management proposals and are inviting input on those objectives. The in-person meetings will be held at or near the individual parks.

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Key components of each plan focus on the four cornerstones of park management: resource stewardship, visitor experience, facilities and amenities, and operational excellence.

The individual site plans will be available on the Bureau of Conservation, Planning and Publication webpage or upon request. The department will accept oral comments regarding the individual site plans at the meetings and written comments through December 31, 2026, through this online form.

PUBLIC MEETING SCHEDULE

Panther Creek State Park
Oct. 12
5:30–6:30 p.m. (ET)
Upper Campground Pavilion
2010 Panther Creek Road
Morristown, TN 37814

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Johnsonville State Historic Park
Oct. 19
5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)
Visitor Center
90 Nell Beard Road
New Johnsonville, TN 37134

Henry Horton State Park
Oct. 19
5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)
Visitor Center
4209 Nashville Highway
Chapel Hill, TN 37034

Hiwassee Scenic River State Park
Oct. 22
5:30–6:30 p.m. (ET)
Visitor Center
404 Spring Creek Road
Delano, TN 37325

Cummins Falls State Park
Nov. 3
5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)
Visitor Center
390 Cummins Falls Road
Cookeville, TN 38501

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Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park
Nov. 10
5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)
Park Museum
460 Ozier Road
Pinson, TN 38366

Mousetail Landing State Park
Nov. 12
5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)
Farm Bureau Office
106 Polk Street
Linden, TN 37096

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park
Nov. 12
5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)
Group Camp Dining Hall
4605 Pickett Park Highway
Jamestown, TN 38556

Norris Dam State Park
Nov. 12
5:30–6:30 p.m. (ET)
Amphitheater
125 Village Green Circle
Rocky Top, TN 37769

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Edgar Evins State Park
Nov. 16
5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)
Interpretive Center
3877 Edgar Evins State Park Road
Silver Point, TN 38582

Fort Pillow State Park
Nov. 30
5:30–6:30 p.m. (CT)
Park Museum Auditorium
3122 Park Road
Henning, TN 38041

Harrison Bay State Park
Dec. 12
5:30–6:30 p.m. (ET)
Recreation Hall
5489 Campground Drive
Harrison, TN 37341

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